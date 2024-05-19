Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $770,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

