AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $58.68. 613,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,799. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.