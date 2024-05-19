Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,832 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 910.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 69.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 377,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trex by 128.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,122,000 after buying an additional 240,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 613,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

