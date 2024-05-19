Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.08. 2,373,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

