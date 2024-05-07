Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -54.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

