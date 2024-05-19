Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,492,000 after acquiring an additional 686,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,559,000 after acquiring an additional 387,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

