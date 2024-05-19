Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,897 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CGCB opened at $25.76 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

