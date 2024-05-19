2,769 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $255.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $194.52 and a one year high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

