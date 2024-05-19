Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,184 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of REGENXBIO worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $15.99 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $787.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

