Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $61,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

