Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $7.73 on Tuesday, hitting $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

