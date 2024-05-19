Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Stephen David Lile Reynish Purchases 6,550 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Stephen David Lile Reynish bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$22,712.78.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

BTE opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

