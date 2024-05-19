Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,392 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

