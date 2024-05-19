Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,715 shares of company stock worth $754,245 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos Trading Down 0.3 %

SONO stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

