Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.76.

ESS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.73. 6,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,756. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $257.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 243.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

