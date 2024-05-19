Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ opened at C$34.00 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

