Limbach (LMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. Limbach has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

