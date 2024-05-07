ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

ProAssurance Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PRA stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.