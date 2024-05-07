Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 364,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,587. The company has a market capitalization of $696.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

