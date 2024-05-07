CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CNA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 13,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.



