Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 907,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,789. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

