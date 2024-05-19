Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.