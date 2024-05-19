Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
