CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 744,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,419. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Insider Activity at CytomX Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Further Reading

