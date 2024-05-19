Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $468.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

