Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $75,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.