J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $18.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

