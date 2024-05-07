Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,155 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.90. 17,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,389. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.