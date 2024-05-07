Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,607. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARTNA shares. TheStreet lowered Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

