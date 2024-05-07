electroCore (ECOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

electroCore Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722. electroCore has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

