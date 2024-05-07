Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

NWN opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $47.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

