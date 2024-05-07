Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.
Northwest Natural Price Performance
NWN opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $47.29.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
