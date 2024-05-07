Pollen Street Group’s (POLN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 910 ($11.43) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

Shares of POLN traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 671.80 ($8.44). The stock had a trading volume of 374,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 602.07. Pollen Street Group has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 730 ($9.17). The firm has a market cap of £428.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,101.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay Villon McMurray acquired 364,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £2,000,007 ($2,512,571.61) per share, for a total transaction of £728,602,550,100 ($915,329,836,809.05). Insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

