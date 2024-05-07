Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 615 by Analysts at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
