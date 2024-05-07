Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $155.18. 61,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,957.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

