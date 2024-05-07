Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 219.10% and a negative return on equity of 657.19%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ontrak Stock Performance

OTRK stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,308. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Articles

