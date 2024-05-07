SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Position Cut by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWX. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

