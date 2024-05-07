Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.

CBT stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $98.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

