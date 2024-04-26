iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.63. 2,177,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

