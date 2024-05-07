M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,046 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.