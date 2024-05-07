M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.95. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

