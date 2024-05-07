iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

