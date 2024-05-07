LSV Asset Management Has $22.79 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,263,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.21% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 44.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.