First National Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after purchasing an additional 838,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,827,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

