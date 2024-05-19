Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $32.72 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.