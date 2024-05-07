CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

