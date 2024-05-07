LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,622 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE BLX opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

