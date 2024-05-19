Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $10.10 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and $1.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00015101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,928,656 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

