Internet Computer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.48 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.81 or 0.00019168 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and $87.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,842,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,072,084 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.