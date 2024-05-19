First National Advisers LLC Sells 454 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after acquiring an additional 155,586 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,730,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,072,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $273.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.