M&T Bank Corp Has $5.05 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,832,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

