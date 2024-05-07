Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN opened at $958.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.